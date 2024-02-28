Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cramlington train crash of 1926 was a momentous occasion seven days into a General Strike, which in itself left Britain in turmoil for its nine-day duration in May that year. It made national and international news, including questions being raised in Parliament.

Striking Northumberland miners intended to stop a coal train they felt was undermining their struggle to prevent a 40 per cent reduction in their wages.

Unfortunately, they derailed the Flying Scotsman carrying 281 passengers. Fortunately, none of the passengers were killed and there were only minor injuries.

A commemorative plaque made from the wood of the wrecked coaches and an original armband worn by a volunteer guard working on the 1926 train.

Eight miners were sentenced to a total of 48 years’ imprisonment for their part in the derailing. Many family members and descendants of the miners still live in Cramlington and the surrounding area.

The General Strike derailment, which has become part of North East folklore, will feature in the informal public event that is being held at The Hub in Cramlington town centre on Tuesday, March 5, from 3pm to 4pm.

It will comprise a film and video presentation, as well as a selection of historical memorabilia from 1926. The event will take the form of an exhibition so attendees can turn up any time between 3pm and 4pm. Entry is free.

Anyone with memorabilia relating to the Cramlington Train Wreckers is asked to bring it along.