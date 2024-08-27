Flower festival to be held at St James Church in Shilbottle in memory of organist
The event is being held from September 13-15 and a full programme has been lined up.
It begins at 11am on the Friday with taped music of organ playing by Lilian. A highlight at 7pm will be a concert by Coquet-Cabana; a taste of Brazil (tickets £6 from Philip Angier).
Fliss Edmunds will be playing the Northumbrian pipes on the Saturday from 10.30am with singing by baritone Bill Watt at 2pm.
There will be a Sunday service from 10am followed by folk-style music from Andy Craig at 12pm and a choral evensong at 4pm.
Throughout the weekend there will be churchyard talks, floral exhibits, a display from Shilbottle Community Primary School, an Oswin project exhibit, a memorial wall and examples of Lilian’s craft work. Refreshments provided
