St James' Church in Shilbottle. Picture: Google

A flower festival is being held at St James Church in Shilbottle in memory of long-serving organist Lilian Hume, who sadly died earlier this year.

The event is being held from September 13-15 and a full programme has been lined up.

It begins at 11am on the Friday with taped music of organ playing by Lilian. A highlight at 7pm will be a concert by Coquet-Cabana; a taste of Brazil (tickets £6 from Philip Angier).

Fliss Edmunds will be playing the Northumbrian pipes on the Saturday from 10.30am with singing by baritone Bill Watt at 2pm.

There will be a Sunday service from 10am followed by folk-style music from Andy Craig at 12pm and a choral evensong at 4pm.

Throughout the weekend there will be churchyard talks, floral exhibits, a display from Shilbottle Community Primary School, an Oswin project exhibit, a memorial wall and examples of Lilian’s craft work. Refreshments provided