A vintage Tiger Moth plane will be flying in the sky above Northumberland.

The World War II vintage Tiger Moth plane will be offering wannabe pilots and thrill seekers pleasure flights over the county and surrounding areas.

The DH82A Tiger Moth, built in 1940, is the pride of joy of Tiger Flights, owned by Geordie lads Darren Davis and Dave Burns, an independent business based at Eshott Airfield, near Felton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather permitting, G-EMSY will fly throughout the year giving aviation fans the unparalleled experience of open cockpit flying and a unique view of the county’s landscape and iconic landmarks.

Flights for 30, 45 and 60 minute flights will take the single passenger on routes over bays, bridges, coast and castles.

Avid Newcastle United supporter Dave has also ensured St James’ park features in the routes offered.

The de Havilland Tiger Moth was the primary training aircraft for pilots who went on to fly Spitfires, so G-EMSY has years of aviation heritage which Tiger Flights owners Darren and Dave are keen to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is nothing like the sights, sounds and smells of flying an open cockpit aircraft, but the Tiger Moth and G-EMSY are just a little bit special,” said Darren, a pilot with thousands of flying hours experience.

G-EMSY on the ground.

He continued: “It blows my mind that pilots from a bygone era learned their craft in these incredible machines. I pinch myself that I get to fly G-EMSY every day but it’s even better seeing our passengers have that ‘wow’ moment when we take to the skies.”

On arrival at the airfield, home to pilots training in Spitfires during World War II, passengers will get a full briefing before donning a flight suit, flight jacket, goggles and hat for those all important selfies.

Passengers will climb in to the front seat of the plane and, with no starter motor, will witness ground crew swing the propeller by hand.

“Every time you hear the crew shout ‘contact’ when they start the motor you know someone is about to have a proper wind in their hair experience like no other,” said co-owner Dave.