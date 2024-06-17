Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People living in flats had to be evacuated following a fire inside a property in an area of Blyth.

Emergency services were called to the property on Phoenix Street in Newsham at about 7pm yesterday (Sunday) and both Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service personnel remain in the area as inquiries continue into the cause of the fire.

Two men were taken to hospital with injuries “believed to be linked to the incident”.

Seven fire appliances, including two from Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service, and the aerial ladder platform were in attendance to extinguish the fire.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

The property contained nine flats and people living in the neighbouring accommodation were evacuated as a precaution.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “An emergency rest centre was opened at Blyth Leisure Centre and evacuated residents were offered support by the council’s civil contingencies and homelessness teams, and volunteers from the British Red Cross.

“Fire and rescue crews remain at the scene to make the area safe and are working closely with Northumbria Police to support them with their investigations.

“The county council will continue to support those residents affected by the incident.”

Emergency services were called to Phoenix Street, Newsham, following the fire. Picture by Google.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7pm on Sunday, June 16, police attended a fire inside a property on Phoenix Street, Blyth.

“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution and the fire was extinguished by colleagues at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Northumberland County Council is supporting those residents who continue to be affected by the incident.

“While nobody was found to have been injured at the scene, two men – aged in their 30s and 50s – attended Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital with injuries believed to be linked to the incident.

“They remain in hospital for treatment, with the man in his 30s described as being in a critical but stable condition.

“Officers and partners remain in the area to carry out inquiries into the cause of the fire and offer reassurance to residents.