News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
A trip down memory lane to the old Duchess's Community High School sites...

Flashback - nine places at the old Duchess's High School which will always be remembered

It is now seven years since the Duchess’s Community High School moved to Taylor Drive in Alnwick.

By Charlie Watson
3 minutes ago

Before 2016, pupils were taught at two sites – at Howling Lane and Bailiffgate – but the buildings were old and dilapidated, and no longer fit for purpose.

Lessons were conducted in Howling Lane for about 50 years, but the Baliffgate building had been a school for around 200 years.

Since the students left, the former Duchess’s High School site looks dramatically different.

The main building has been replaced with a long-stay car park, and the rest of the grounds are used mostly by dog walkers.

However, hundreds of former students will have memories of the two sites – some good, some not-so-good.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and see how they look today:

1. The 'bussy'

There is no doubt that every student who ever went to Duchess's High sat in the bus station at one point or another. Whether you were getting a bus home or just hanging around for the craic, the place was full to the brim every day.

Photo: Charlie Watson

Photo Sales

2. Baliffgate

Baliffgate was like Marmite - you either loved it or hated it. It was a 10-minute walk to get to an English, art or geography lesson. How many pupils today have to do that?

Photo: Charlie Watson

Photo Sales

3. The arch

Let's be honest, the arch was known as a meeting point for fights.

Photo: Charlie Watson

Photo Sales

4. Main school site

This is where the main school building was situated. But it was in a state of disrepair even before it closed in 2016.

Photo: Charlie Watson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
DuchessAlnwick