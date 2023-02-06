Flashback - nine places at the old Duchess's High School which will always be remembered
It is now seven years since the Duchess’s Community High School moved to Taylor Drive in Alnwick.
Before 2016, pupils were taught at two sites – at Howling Lane and Bailiffgate – but the buildings were old and dilapidated, and no longer fit for purpose.
Lessons were conducted in Howling Lane for about 50 years, but the Baliffgate building had been a school for around 200 years.
Since the students left, the former Duchess’s High School site looks dramatically different.
The main building has been replaced with a long-stay car park, and the rest of the grounds are used mostly by dog walkers.
However, hundreds of former students will have memories of the two sites – some good, some not-so-good.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane and see how they look today: