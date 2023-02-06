It is now seven years since the Duchess’s Community High School moved to Taylor Drive in Alnwick.

Before 2016, pupils were taught at two sites – at Howling Lane and Bailiffgate – but the buildings were old and dilapidated, and no longer fit for purpose.

Lessons were conducted in Howling Lane for about 50 years, but the Baliffgate building had been a school for around 200 years.

Since the students left, the former Duchess’s High School site looks dramatically different.

The main building has been replaced with a long-stay car park, and the rest of the grounds are used mostly by dog walkers.

However, hundreds of former students will have memories of the two sites – some good, some not-so-good.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and see how they look today:

1 . The 'bussy' There is no doubt that every student who ever went to Duchess's High sat in the bus station at one point or another. Whether you were getting a bus home or just hanging around for the craic, the place was full to the brim every day.

2 . Baliffgate Baliffgate was like Marmite - you either loved it or hated it. It was a 10-minute walk to get to an English, art or geography lesson. How many pupils today have to do that?

3 . The arch Let's be honest, the arch was known as a meeting point for fights.

4 . Main school site This is where the main school building was situated. But it was in a state of disrepair even before it closed in 2016.