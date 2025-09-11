Artist Beth J Ross has been working with a group of local women to explore and celebrate women’s contributions to the history of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Spittal and Tweedmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During this month and into October, people can see 20 striking and vibrant new flags flying across the area – on official buildings and in private gardens alike. The project has been supported by Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund.

Commissioned as part of Berwick Shines, a programme of artist-led and heritage-inspired residencies and commissions produced by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust that is taking place throughout 2025 and 2026, Beth sought to highlight the often-sidelined stories of women in official records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working closely with Linda Bankier of the Berwick Record Office and Susan Higgins of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers collection, Beth and the group of local women identified 20 women to remember and celebrate, using geometric abstraction and vivid colour to develop symbolic designs.

Lauren Velvick and Sophie Howard, Berwick Barracks operations, hoist the flags to celebrate Betty Adams and Jane Killeen at Berwick Barracks. Picture by Neil Hanna.

The women highlighted include Mabel Philipson, the third woman elected to the UK Parliament, Elizabeth Caulk, who was paid to sand the Berwick Old Bridge in 1624, the Salmon Queens, herring girls, women farm labourers and ‘munitionettes’ who worked in munitions factories during both World Wars.

Beth said: “It’s been such an amazing project. As a group, we’ve researched women’s histories across Berwick, Spittal and Tweedmouth.

“Designing the flags and writing their stories helps us remember and honour these women’s journeys and contributions to life in Berwick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are various tours and events taking place throughout the Heritage Open Days, including a guided tour with the artist on Sunday, September 21. The flags will be on display until October 13.

The flag celebrating Elizabeth Caulk on the pontoon.

Lauren Velvick, creative producer for Berwick Shines, said: “As part of our Berwick Shines programme, we are delighted to have worked with the artist Beth J Ross to create a unique collection of bespoke flags for Berwick – which will be seen across the town this autumn.

“These colourful and inspiring flags will be displayed outdoors as public art where Northumberland flags or Union Jacks might ordinarily fly. This highly accessible exhibition prompts introspection about who we honour in constructing our sense of place.”