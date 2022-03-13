Flags flown at half-mast across Northumberland in mark of respect following death of county firefighter Nigel Baynes

Nigel Baynes, 63, an on-call firefighter at Allendale Fire Station, died on Thursday, March 10, following an accident while off-duty.

The news has been confirmed by Northumberland County Council and by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

Flags at fire stations across the county will be flown at half-mast until Monday morning (March 14) as a mark of respect and mourning.

Flags have been flown at half-mast at fire stations in Northumberland following the death of firefighter Nigel Baynes

Following the news, deputy chief fire officer Graeme Binning said: “It is with the deepest sorrow we can confirm the death of Firefighter Nigel Baynes.

“Nigel was a pivotal, popular, and respected member of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service’s Allendale crew, and has been, since he joined the service in 1980. This length of service is a clear example of Nigel's commitment and dedication in providing a service to his community.

“He will not only be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, he was also a key and prominent figure within the Allendale community.

Firefighter Nigel Baynes

"Our thoughts, best wishes and focus are now with all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“Our focus at this stage is to support Nigel’s family and the crew at Allendale Fire Station.”

Cllr Colin Horncastle, chairman of the Northumberland Fire Authority, added: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the death of Nigel Baynes.