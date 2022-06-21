With an itinerary packed full of market traders, demos and talks, all eyes were then on the competitions that saw more than 50 dogs being entered across various categories.

On offer were rosettes, goody bags for category winners and a luxury doggy hamper worth over £100 from local business My Pet HQ.

And the Sanderson Barkade 2022 Best in Show accolade was awarded to Cockapoo Fizzy and handler six-year-old Gabriella Fisher.

Cockapoo Fizzy and handler six-year-old Gabriella Fisher – Best in Show at the 2022 Sanderson Barkade.

Speakers during the event included dog groomer Brenna Blades, the Dog First Aid Company and Nordic Dog Gun Dog specialist. They covered everything from fear-free grooming to giving gun dogs their mental work.

Each category and set of participants for the competitions were brought on to a specially set-up grassed area to strut their stuff.

First category up was ‘Owner Most Like Their Dog’ and the winner was Gabriella with her matching curly haired Cockapoo, Fizzy.

The second category was ‘Golden Oldie’. First prize was awarded to Milly, an 11-year-old Labrador, with handler Max.

The hotly contested ‘Best Puppy’ round was next and the most popular category with over 20 entries. The judges really deliberated on this category and decided on Lexi, with handler Josephine.

‘Fancy Dress’ was next and the award went to Elise with Maddy, a pug in a blonde wig and tutu dressed up as Tinkerbell.

For the ‘Pup Triathlon’, the judges looking for three key things – waggiest tail, quickest sit and most solid pawshake. The winner was Murphy, a Bedlington Terrier, with owner, Isla.

‘Best Rescue’ winner was Brian Pugnesti, a pug who had been rescued from Hong Kong.

The ‘Best Junior Handler’ category saw children under 16 with their pooches, with latecomers Amily and Dylan taking first prize with their fluffy friend, Maisy.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We were delighted to see so many returning pooches from last year’s Sanderson Barkade.