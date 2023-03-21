News you can trust since 1854
Five people will 'Brave the Shave' for charity at Berwick Town Hall event

Those who attend an event in Berwick Town Hall on Saturday will be supporting a hair-raising way to help a good cause.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

Fiona Sore will be joined by her granddad John Osmond, aunt Pearl Sore, Pearl’s daughter Melanie Sore and godson Zak Crossan for the ‘Brave the Shave’ in aid of children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Between 10am and 12.30pm, there will be stalls from local businesses, a tombola and the chance to win some prizes. The head shaves will take place at 11.45am.

Fiona said: “I want to thank everyone who has sponsored us so far and donated money/prizes. For example, my work (Country Style Foods) donated £200 and the Milan restaurant in Wooler donated £100.

From left, John Osmond, Zak Crossan, Fiona Sore Pearl Sore and Melanie Sore.
“I’m the one that started this idea because I was in care and so I wanted to give something back to a charity that is amazing in what it does.

“We chose the Town Hall to raise as much as possible with it being the main space/venue in Berwick.”

The 'Brave the Shave' event will take place in Berwick Town Hall on Saturday.
