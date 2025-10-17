2 . Northumberland firm Merit files Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators

A construction company has taken action that it says will “protect the position of the business” following the impact of a petition to wind up being launched by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Cramlington-based Merit Group Services Limited has filed a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators as it says that the petition has meant some projects have experienced delays and this has led to “significant additional pressure” on its cashflow – although it has also said it is “confident that a solution to this difficult situation can be found”. It is the parent of 16 companies in the group including Merit Holdings, which is the construction partner for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on its new £35million Berwick Community Hospital and the medicines manufacturing unit project at Seaton Delaval. Photo: Contributed