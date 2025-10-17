Here is your weekly news round-up – from October 13 to October 19.
1. Buyer found for The Farriers Arms at Shilbottle
A local entrepreneur has bought The Farriers Arms in Shilbottle and plans to invest in and refurbish the premises. They are teaming up with the former general manager of The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick and aim to re-establish the Farriers as a welcoming community local, with a well thought out food offering. The venue formerly operated as a well-known and popular Running Fox café-restaurant, with five en-suite letting bedrooms. Photo: supplied
2. Northumberland firm Merit files Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators
A construction company has taken action that it says will “protect the position of the business” following the impact of a petition to wind up being launched by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Cramlington-based Merit Group Services Limited has filed a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators as it says that the petition has meant some projects have experienced delays and this has led to “significant additional pressure” on its cashflow – although it has also said it is “confident that a solution to this difficult situation can be found”. It is the parent of 16 companies in the group including Merit Holdings, which is the construction partner for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on its new £35million Berwick Community Hospital and the medicines manufacturing unit project at Seaton Delaval. Photo: Contributed
3. Ex-Reform councillor in Berwick warns party is ‘not ready’ for Government amid expulsion row
Berwick North ward member Nicole Brooke was kicked out of the party after challenging the leadership of the Northumberland branch. The party claims Coun Brooke, who runs a HR and head-hunting firm in London, ‘misused’ the signatures of her colleagues as she sought to facilitate a vote of no confidence in the party’s local leadership. Coun Brooke denies this and has criticised the party for a lack of professionalism. Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Coun Brooke said: “We were promised it was going to be professionalised, but we have had no training, nothing from head office – we have just been left. “Reform is just not ready. They have grown far too fast, there’s no infrastructure, no senior management." Photo: James Robinson
4. Beadnell Towers wins prestigious Michelin Key award
The historic Beadnell Towers was awarded One Michelin Key in the new selection of Key hotels by the Michelin Guide on October 8, becoming the only in the north to be awarded one. The Keys are a relatively new accolade, serving as the hotel equivalent of a prestigious Michelin Star and this year, 19 new Keys join the lineup for the UK and Ireland. Photo: Contributed