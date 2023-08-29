The five volunteers have all completed the required forms and medical assessments to begin their training to become competent crew members, after a successful recruitment drive earlier this year.

The recruits will report to Terry Healy, who has recently stepped into the role of lifeboat operations manager at the station, after joining as the station’s deputy launch authority 20 months ago.

Terry said: “I have settled in well on the station at Blyth and been responsible for coordinating the training on the station over the last year.

The latest recruits at RNLI Blyth. (Photo by RNLI/Terry Healy)

“When the opportunity came about, and with support from the volunteer crew, I have taken on the role of lifeboat operations manager and am looking forward to continuing the good work undertaken by RNLI Blyth, both at sea and in the community.”

Terry has been with the RNLI for six years, having previously been a crew member at the Selsey station, near Portsmouth.

He relocated to Northumberland after retiring from the London Ambulance Service, where he worked for 37 years.

RNLI Blyth has also appointed a new station chaplain, with Den Harding joining the team.

Den, a Methodist minister, moved to Blyth from Cheshire in August 2022 for a seven year appointment at Cowpen and Central Methodist churches, and has been a supporter of the RNLI for many years.