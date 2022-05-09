Five-legged lamb proving popular at visitor attraction in Northumberland

Vee is only the second five-legged lamb in 25 years at the visitor attraction. She was born in a set of triplets on February 22.
At the time, the staff explained that the extra leg is on the front left side, so it is another leg that comes out of the shoulder.
In an update, a spokesman for the Whitehouse Farm Centre team said: “Vee is doing very well. She has been quite the superstar with our visitors and staff alike – loved by everyone who meets her.
“Obviously, she is checked regularly by the vet but is doing great at the moment. She still has her extra leg and it causes her no problems.”
