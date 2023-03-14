Suzy Walker, Charlotte Watson, Jaci Beavan, Julia Lyford and Chrissy Smith were selected by the Trust’s independent panel after the community nominated hundreds of woman to be celebrated as part of International Women’s Day.

A presentation was held in The White Swan Hotel, where the winners each received a certificate, a commemorative International Women’s Day heart, an Amazon voucher worth £100 and a meal for two.

Linda Wood-Mitchell, chair of the trust, said: “We applaud all women around the world that have made and continue to make a difference within their communities. Tonight’s nominees and winners are all courageous women with determination, respect and dedication to improving the lives of others.

Award winners Chrissy Smith, Suzy Walker, Charlotte Watson, Jaci Beavan and Julia Lyford.

"We should all feel very proud to have such inspiring women in our community, who are not only going that extra mile but are making Alnwick a welcoming and vibrant place to live and enjoy.”

She also spoke about the ongoing work of the trust and went on to thank all the volunteers and the sponsors for making the evening and awards possible. Those organisations included Alnwick Lions, Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Town Council, The White Swan, Northumberland Estates and Alnwick Community Trust.

Suzy Walker was recognised for her efforts in organising the inaugural Alnwick Story Fest, which proved to be a huge success.

Charlotte Watson was rewarded for her fundraising, hard work in the community and her charity work.

Jaci Beavan was praised for her volunteering at Alnwick Garden, for her compassion, conservation work, positive attitude and enthusiasm in all her work.

Julia Lyford won an award for developing the Women’s Workshop during Covid and for her support, mentoring, coaching and training to women across Northumberland

Chrissy Smith was recognised for her enthusiasm and the development of the Mind and Sole Hub and for her tireless efforts to support those struggling with mental health.