Five fire appliances deployed to tackle hay shed blaze in Northumberland
Firefighters are currently dealing with a blaze in a farm outbuilding in Northumberland
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 10:06 pm
Five fire crews were deployed to the incident after receiving a call at 5.11pm this evening (February 2)
A social media post from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently dealing with a fire in a hay shed at a farm in Cambo. Five pumps are in attendance to get the fire under control.”
Fire appliances were deployed from Ponteland, Rothbury, Pegswood and West Hartford. Three appliances and 12 firefighters currently remain on the scene to continue to extinguish the blaze and are expected to remain overnight.
No injuries have been reported and there was no livestock in the building.