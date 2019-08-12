Fishing vessel adrift off Northumberland coast towed back into harbour by RNLI crew
A fishing vessel was towed back into harbour after it drifted of towards the sea off Amble.
The town’s RNLI volunteers were alerted to the incident at 11.45pm yesterday, Sunday, August 11.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Our all weather lifeboat was requested to launch after reports had came in of a fishing vessel that had drifted out the harbour with no persons onboard.
“While heading down the harbour, our crew got the searchlights rigged up and quickly began searching as they left the piers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Before long we came upon the vessel and soon had it under tow and moored back up alongside the quayside in its berth.
“Our Shannon class lifeboat was made ready for service by 1.30am.”
The team is preparing to host a Lifeboat Day on Sunday, August 25, from 10am to 4pm, at its base in Radcliffe Quay.