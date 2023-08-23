News you can trust since 1854
Fishermen's Mission thanks Amble restaurant for decade of support

Management at the Old Boathouse in Amble made the Fishermen’s Mission their chosen charity some 10 years ago and have raised over £5,000 since.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:46 BST

A decade ago, director Martin Charlton started stocking Fishermen’s Mission envelopes in the popular restaurant.

Now manager James Corrighan has continued the scheme and extended it to include its sister restaurant The Fish Shack, also on Amble Quayside.

Peter Dade, on behalf of the Fishermen’s Mission, would like to thank both the restaurant and everyone that has donated over the last decade.

He said: “It has been a privilege to be part of such a giving community and we are thankful for those that help us provide a lifeline of support to active fishermen, former and retired fishermen and their families across the UK.”

Established in 1881, the Fishermen’s Mission is the only national charity that works solely with active fishermen, former fishermen and their families.