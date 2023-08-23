A decade ago, director Martin Charlton started stocking Fishermen’s Mission envelopes in the popular restaurant.

Now manager James Corrighan has continued the scheme and extended it to include its sister restaurant The Fish Shack, also on Amble Quayside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Dade, on behalf of the Fishermen’s Mission, would like to thank both the restaurant and everyone that has donated over the last decade.

He said: “It has been a privilege to be part of such a giving community and we are thankful for those that help us provide a lifeline of support to active fishermen, former and retired fishermen and their families across the UK.”