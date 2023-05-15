The appeal has been led by Joanne Handyside who has called on Warkworth Harbour Commissioners (WHC) to take action after her fisherman husband recently got stuck going out of the harbour on a high tide.

In a letter to WHC with aerial pictures showing the sand bar at the harbour entrance and narrow channel, she writes: “This is the worst most of the fishermen and indeed Amble residents have seen in our lifetimes.

“We have been writing letters stating our concerns since early 2020 and we are still no further forward, in fact we are in an increasingly worsening situation for boats accessing the harbour.

The mouth of the River Coquet at Amble.

"We appreciate that there has been a lot of work going into the new harbour commissioners building and car parking areas for visitors, but sadly this is of little or no benefit to the working fishermen of Amble.”

She continues: “As working fishermen, we pay rent and harbour dues, which should and always has in the past, covered dredging. The pleasure crafts in the marina, yacht and boat clubs are also having difficulties navigating the very narrow channel.

“On many occasions our vessels have had to berth at other harbours as we simply cannot get into Amble. There are also times when we are stuck in the harbour and cannot go to sea to earn a living.

"There is also increasing concern that the Shannon class lifeboat may have difficulties in the near future navigating the channel and clearing the sandbar. This would cause major concern and potentially endanger lives. This should not be allowed to happen at any cost.

An aerial view of the entrance to Amble harbour.

"I am appealing to you as harbour commissioners to address this issue with utmost importance to ensure that our harbour and fishing industry remain viable for the future.”

WHC has been contacted for comment.

It has previously said it is ‘using maximum efforts’ to secure a dredging and dumping licence but it ‘is difficult to put a timescale’ on.

It has already made one unsuccessful application to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) but still hopes to secure approval to carry out dredging – either by reopening a local dumping ground or utilising one near Blyth.

The entrance to Amble harbour.

