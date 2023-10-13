Fisheries and Conservation Authority welcomes two new environmental officers
Kate Owen and Vicky Rae have joined the team to further strengthen its role in protecting and conserving the local marine environment in the NIFCA district between the River Tyne and the Scottish border.
As environmental officers, they will be responsible for a range of important tasks such as monitoring and assessing the health of marine protected areas in the coastal waters within the district and working closely with local communities, fishermen and stakeholders to promote sustainable practices as well as responding to marine licences and consents.
Mark Southerton, chief officer at NIFCA, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kate and Vicky to the team.
“Their knowledge and passion for marine conservation will play a pivotal role in our efforts to protect the unique and diverse ecosystems that make our coastline so special.
“With their support, we are confident in our ability to continue fostering sustainable fisheries practices and preserving the long-term health and resilience of Northumberland's marine environment.”
Kate holds a bachelor's degree in biological sciences and a masters in conservation and biodiversity. She has worked on marine conservation projects across the UK and overseas. Most recently, she worked at an applied fisheries research station in the sub-Antarctic for the British Antarctic Survey.
Vicky has degrees in biological conservation and optics and tropical coastal management. She is reprising the environmental officer role with NIFCA after spending four years in Greece working for an NGO dedicated to protecting and conserving sea turtles in the Mediterranean.