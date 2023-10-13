News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Fisheries and Conservation Authority welcomes two new environmental officers

The Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) has announced the appointment of two dedicated environmental inshore fisheries and conservation officers.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kate Owen and Vicky Rae have joined the team to further strengthen its role in protecting and conserving the local marine environment in the NIFCA district between the River Tyne and the Scottish border.

As environmental officers, they will be responsible for a range of important tasks such as monitoring and assessing the health of marine protected areas in the coastal waters within the district and working closely with local communities, fishermen and stakeholders to promote sustainable practices as well as responding to marine licences and consents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Southerton, chief officer at NIFCA, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kate and Vicky to the team.

Vicky Rae, left, and Kate Owen.Vicky Rae, left, and Kate Owen.
Vicky Rae, left, and Kate Owen.
Most Popular

“Their knowledge and passion for marine conservation will play a pivotal role in our efforts to protect the unique and diverse ecosystems that make our coastline so special.

“With their support, we are confident in our ability to continue fostering sustainable fisheries practices and preserving the long-term health and resilience of Northumberland's marine environment.”

Kate holds a bachelor's degree in biological sciences and a masters in conservation and biodiversity. She has worked on marine conservation projects across the UK and overseas. Most recently, she worked at an applied fisheries research station in the sub-Antarctic for the British Antarctic Survey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vicky has degrees in biological conservation and optics and tropical coastal management. She is reprising the environmental officer role with NIFCA after spending four years in Greece working for an NGO dedicated to protecting and conserving sea turtles in the Mediterranean.