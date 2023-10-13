Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate Owen and Vicky Rae have joined the team to further strengthen its role in protecting and conserving the local marine environment in the NIFCA district between the River Tyne and the Scottish border.

As environmental officers, they will be responsible for a range of important tasks such as monitoring and assessing the health of marine protected areas in the coastal waters within the district and working closely with local communities, fishermen and stakeholders to promote sustainable practices as well as responding to marine licences and consents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Southerton, chief officer at NIFCA, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kate and Vicky to the team.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky Rae, left, and Kate Owen.

“Their knowledge and passion for marine conservation will play a pivotal role in our efforts to protect the unique and diverse ecosystems that make our coastline so special.

“With their support, we are confident in our ability to continue fostering sustainable fisheries practices and preserving the long-term health and resilience of Northumberland's marine environment.”

Kate holds a bachelor's degree in biological sciences and a masters in conservation and biodiversity. She has worked on marine conservation projects across the UK and overseas. Most recently, she worked at an applied fisheries research station in the sub-Antarctic for the British Antarctic Survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad