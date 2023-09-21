Fish and chip shop in Seaton Sluice raises thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support
The Harbour View, located on Beresford Road, raised just over £14,900 from collection boxes, donations from the sale of hot drinks, and other initiatives such as ‘donate a meal’ nights.
The funds will help Macmillan Cancer Support help people living with cancer and their families in a range of ways, including physically, emotionally, and financially.
Waseem Mir, manager of the fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, said: “We know that one out of every two people are affected by cancer, which means that at some stage in their lives half of our customers will get the disease.
“The £14,900 that we have collectively raised will go some way to helping those in need.
“I would like to thank my staff and our customers for the lifesaving fundraising they have done.”