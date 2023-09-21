Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harbour View, located on Beresford Road, raised just over £14,900 from collection boxes, donations from the sale of hot drinks, and other initiatives such as ‘donate a meal’ nights.

The funds will help Macmillan Cancer Support help people living with cancer and their families in a range of ways, including physically, emotionally, and financially.

Waseem Mir, manager of the fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, said: “We know that one out of every two people are affected by cancer, which means that at some stage in their lives half of our customers will get the disease.

“The £14,900 that we have collectively raised will go some way to helping those in need.