Fish and chip shop in Northumberland helps North East singer's ambitious Christmas number one bid
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Harbour View, in Seaton Sluice, has invited singer Paul Martin along at noon on Friday, December 1 to promote his single Christmas With You.
Paul, from Durham, will perform the song, which is about the joy of spending Christmas with your loved ones and is influenced by Irish music.
Paul said: “I am a singer songwriter from Durham with a lot of passion and hope.
“I know the idea of becoming number one may seem far-fetched to many but everyone who has heard the song smiles and sings along.
“Hitting the top spot would be the best Christmas present ever.”
The event will also launch the chip shop’s online advent calendar on Facebook, which follows the antics of two mischievous elves Fish and Chip in the run up to Christmas.
The Harbour View, located on Beresford Road, also ran an advent calendar last year.
It racked up over 20,000 views as people returned to find the elves in different fun scenarios every day.
Restaurant manager Waseem Mir said: “We have some very talented people in the North East and I hope that when Paul performs to our customers they will all go out and download his single.
“It would be great if The Harbour View had some input into the next Christmas number one. We wish him well.”