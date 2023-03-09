Bella was the ace goal scorer for the unbeaten Blyth Spartans Ladies team who won the Munitionettes’ Cup in 1918.

William and Fay Hamilton unveiled two banners showing the original adverts for the cup final to mark William’s grandmother’s achievements at an event in Blyth Library.

Guests also heard from Ed Waugh, author, and Jane Harker, co-producer, of the play ‘Wor Bella’, which toured the region to rave reviews last year.

From left, Coun Jeff Watson, William Hamilton, Ed Waugh and Fay Hamilton.

Coun Jeff Watson, Northumberland County Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “The Blyth team were drawn from Blyth Harbour where they worked as stevedores, helping the war effort by unloading spent cartridges and loading bombs destined for the front.

“Bella Reay from Newsham, was the Alan Shearer of her day, notching up 133 goals in 30 matches for Blyth Spartans Ladies between 1917 and 1918 – a great record.”

“Blyth Library has been chosen as the fitting new home for these wonderful banners and we can’t wait to share them with visitors to the library,”

The banners were paid for by a donation from Sir Matt Ridley and are based on original adverts for the cup final that took place at St James’ Park, Newcastle, and the replay at Ayresome Park, Middlesbrough.

