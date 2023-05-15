Coun Jade Crawford will represent Morpeth Town Council at various community events and engagements in the civic role over the next 12 months, and she will also chair full council meetings.

The 24-year-old is an office administrator at a Morpeth-based engineering company. Her good cause for the year ahead is the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

She was the 2022/23 Deputy Mayor and the Deputy Mayor for 2023/24 will be Coun Betty Bawn.

Coun Jade Crawford is the new Mayor of Morpeth. Picture by Ken Stait.

Also at the Mayor-making meeting, previous Mayor Coun Alison Byard revealed that she and her supporters had raised a total of £15,400 for various good causes.

Coun Crawford, who was elected to the council in 2021, said: “I would like to thank Alison for her mentorship and I congratulate her on her tremendous efforts.

“I’m delighted to be the Mayor of Morpeth for the next 12 months and it will be great to meet many new people. I’m also looking forward to it because I like to give lots of hobbies a go and enjoy trying different activities.”

Coun Byard outlined the various events and activities for her good causes over the last year to raise funds for Wansbeck Valley Food Bank (£3,309), Stobhill Link (£3,162), Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (£2,973), 4th Morpeth Scouts (£2,329), Morpeth’s Floral Clock (£1,894) and Ellington Colliery Band (£1,268). In addition, Coun Crawford as Deputy Mayor raised £464 for Henry Dancer Days with her Burns Night at the Pavilion.

Coun Alison Byard pictured with her husband Steve.

“I'd like to thank my husband Steve for his support as always, our wonderful, hard-working town council staff – Clerk Tracey, Deputy Clerk Joanne, Chloe, Miranda, Terry, Mick, Brian and caretaker and Macebearer Norman,” added Coun Byard.

“Not forgetting Kim Carter who has now left us to go on to Northumberland County Council, but who was a great support to me during my year. Also to all those who so generously donated to my causes.

“Jade has been great to work with. She is creative and hardworking and quietly charms everyone, everywhere she goes.