The building was designed to be an innovative hub for children and the community to express themselves and explore their creativity through music, dance and drama.

This environment will give Stobhillgate pupils and others people in the wider Morpeth community an opportunity to gain new creative skills and boost their confidence and ability.

The state-of-the-art building is fitted with a sprung wooden floor, a sound system, and performance lighting (which is being fitted soon), which provides the perfect setting for a multitude of uses, from dance and drama to a fully functioning meeting space. The building has also been designed to be carbon positive.

The studio will allow pupils, and members of the wider community, to become more confident with arts and performing.

Glen Whitehead, Stobhillgate’s headteacher, said: “At Stobhillgate First School, we are passionate about developing the whole child and nurturing a love of learning. Our pupils flourish academically and socially.

“This fantastic new building will help our children to learn and grow whilst expressing themselves as individuals. It will allow them to explore their creativity and provide memories that will last a lifetime.”

The building will also act as a community hub, providing a setting for a wide range of organisations and groups who will be able to enjoy the space.

From January 12, the space is being used to host weekly baby clinics, hosted by the NHS and the Family Hub.

