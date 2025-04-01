The school in the Berwick area has celebrated its 90th anniversary.

St Cuthbert’s Catholic First School in Tweedmouth celebrated its 90th anniversary on March 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Shaun O’Neill celebrated Mass in the school hall with all pupils – also attended by families, parishioners, governors and staff both past and present.

Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “It was a wonderful event and the refreshments included a spectacular cake made by the school cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were lots of photographs going back as far as the 1940s on display and some of the parishioners who attended the school in its earlier days talked to the older children about how different school life was then.

“It was a fantastic day and all of us enjoyed the event.”