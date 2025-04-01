First school in Berwick area celebrates its 90th anniversary with a well-attended event
St Cuthbert’s Catholic First School in Tweedmouth celebrated its 90th anniversary on March 28.
Father Shaun O’Neill celebrated Mass in the school hall with all pupils – also attended by families, parishioners, governors and staff both past and present.
Headteacher Clare McGregor said: “It was a wonderful event and the refreshments included a spectacular cake made by the school cook.
“There were lots of photographs going back as far as the 1940s on display and some of the parishioners who attended the school in its earlier days talked to the older children about how different school life was then.
“It was a fantastic day and all of us enjoyed the event.”
