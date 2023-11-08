First Northumberland Line conductors recruited by Northern with more jobs available
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northumberland Line project will complete in August 2024 and trains will stop at new stations in Bedlington, Blyth, Seaton Delaval, and Northumberland Park.
Three of the conductors that will work on the route, David Nattress, Kevin Watson, and Cameron Young, have now been recruited, with 12 more roles still to be filled.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: "This is an amazing opportunity for those living in the area.
“Some of the people working on-board our trains today started their career in very different arenas, from the prison service and cabin crew to social care and financial services.
“No one should think the railway ‘is not for them,’ it is an industry with much to offer.”
The conductors will be based out of an office at the station in Ashington and will earn £29,098 after completing a 12-month apprenticeship.