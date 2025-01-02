Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival (BFMAF) team has revealed the first details of its 2025 programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning from March 27 to 30, this year’s event marks the festival’s 20th anniversary – with Japanese filmmaker Eri Makihara announced as its first Filmmaker in Focus.

The retrospective programme is supported by the British Council and marks the first time Makihara’s films are exhibited outside of Asia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her work is based on film and installation and focuses on the physical sensations of people communicating primarily through sign language and other visual means.

A still from My Senses Are All I Have to Offer.

As part of the Propositions programme, artist and researcher Conal McStravick curates a screening of Kaposi’s Sarcoma (A Plague and its Symptoms), an artist’s video on the subject of AIDS by video artist, TV documentarian and gay rights activist Stuart Marshall that was presumed lost and rediscovered last year.

Available Light explores notions of home and belonging in contemporary society. Through interviews with workers at the Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum and fragments of conversations with renters in both Tokyo and London, the film instigates a dialogue between the museum’s preserved historical ideal of the domestic and the often unsettling realities of temporary accommodation in modern cities.

Propositions additionally hosts Black and Arab Encounters on Screen, a hybrid talk and live video essay by Abiba Coulibaly exploring parallels, strains, convergences and ruptures in on-screen encounters between Black and Arab characters, and the off-screen realities from which they emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Cinema Awards will include new works by numerous contemporary boundary-pushing filmmakers and artists.

Eri Makihara. Picture by Hiroshi Ikeda.

When the Phone Rang by Iva Radivojevic investigates dislocation and the nature of remembering in the context of 1990s Yugoslavia through the eyes of an 11-year-old girl.

Memory is also central to Hope Strickland’s a river holds a perfect memory, a multilayered work tracing diasporic memory and family migration between the UK and Jamaica.

Family expectations, class difference and psychological isolation are at the heart of Isadora Neves Marques’s My Senses Are All I Have to Offer, a subtly sci-fi film envisioning a reality where other people’s sensations can be accessed from a distance through a new technological invention, ‘sensory pills’.

BFMAF passes are on sale now. Go to https://bfmaf.org for more information.