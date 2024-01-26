Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ida Homes, which is based in the town, is delivering 18 new two and three-bedroom apartments across two buildings at King Edward’s Place – off Cottingwood Lane.

The development will feature seven two-bedroom apartments and 11 three-bedroom apartments on land that formerly belonged to the neighbouring King Edward VI School.

The housebuilder has released all 18 homes for sale. These first homes are due to be ready to move into in September.

A CGI for the King Edward’s Place development in Morpeth.

Charlie Maling-Dunn, operations director at Ida Homes, said: “This is a much-anticipated launch of a flagship development for Ida Homes, showcasing our commitment to building homes of heritage in Northumberland.

“There has been a great deal of interest in these impressive apartments, which are situated just a 10-minute walk from Morpeth town centre.

“They have been designed to offer space, luxury and convenience. The largest of the apartments span 1,700 sq ft, which is typically the size of a family home.”

Every property will feature an electric vehicle charging point and its own private outdoor space, and residents will have access to shared landscaped gardens and a communal patio area.

A CGI showing inside one of the apartments at King Edward’s Place.

The development features a secure private underground car park, with two spaces per home and a lift service to all floors.

As part of the planning agreement for King Edward’s Place, Ida Homes is to contribute £180,000 towards the provision of affordable housing in the area and £108,000 towards schools in Morpeth.

The company is also building new homes in Belford and it recently applied for planning permission to refurbish Shoreston Hall, which is located between Seahouses and Bamburgh.

The apartments at King Edward’s Place will feature a bespoke kitchen range from the Newcastle Furniture Company with solid beech drawers and quartz worktops, while the bathrooms and en-suites will have Villeroy and Boch fittings. The homes will also benefit from underfloor heating powered by energy-efficient air source heat pumps.

They are being sold through Northumberland Properties, a new estate agency serving the county from its base in Market Street, Alnwick.