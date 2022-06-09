So, it was when a private client produced a 19th century fishing rod that is believed to be the very first rod manufactured by Hardy Brothers of Alnwick.

Hardys had started in business as gun dealers and in 1873 made a prototype fly fishing rod of two sections and with an alternative end piece, offering either an overall 9' or 9'6 length.

It was this rod - dated August 1873 - that was recently brought into The Glendale Antiques Centre in Wooler.

The Hardy's fishing rod bought and sold by Glendale Antiques Centre.

Proprietor David Douglas immediately recognised an item of special importance and was pleased to purchase at the seller's asking price.

Research confirmed that this was the 1873 rod and within hours it was sold to a local Hardy collector.

David said: “It was in lovely condition and has been fully dated.

"The most unusual feature of the rod was its beautiful fitted case with perfectly carved slots for each of the three sections, the whole then bound by tapes.

"Clear markings on rod and case confirmed provenance although little is known of its 150 year history.

"Highly popular with fishing tackle collectors, Hardy Brothers items are much in demand yet there can only be one 'first' rod.

"It was a privilege to have it pass through my hands and a great pleasure that it is now in the safe hands of a local collector.”