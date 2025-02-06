Berwick is steeped in history, but did you know that Holy Trinity School was founded 300 years ago?

Starting in Ravensdowne, the school moved to the Parade and finally in 1987 to its present site on the Bell Tower Place.

Several events are planned for the year to celebrate the 300th anniversary and these begin with an informal invitation to Holy Trinity Church Hall on Saturday, February 15 between 10am and 12.30pm.

Those who come along are invited to share memories and photos over coffee, tea and cake. Linda Bankier and Cameron Robertson from the Registry Office will be there to help.

New pupils in September 1962 when the school was at the Parade.

Present and former pupils and staff members, or people who have earlier memories of the school from parents, grandparents and/or great-grandparents to mention are all encouraged to attend – but all are welcome, whether connected to the school or not.

For more information or to contribute memories or photos, email [email protected]