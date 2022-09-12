The place was buzzing with happy chatter and emanating a real feel of busyness and meaningful activity.

As I entered the hall the conversations were suddenly drowned out by the triumphant roar of a previously broken vacuum cleaner coming back to life.

The proud repairer held the newly mended object triumphantly aloft to loud applause from all those present.

Nick and Malcolm with the cassette player.

Rothbury CAN’s newest group has been remarkably perceptive in their timing of the establishment of the Repair Café.

It has arrived just when we all need to consider reusing stuff, rather than purchasing new items - not only to save money, but to avoid sending potentially useable items to landfill.

In May, Rosie Harrison, daughter of Aidan, one of the CRC committee, had invited everyone to visit East Linton’s Repair Café, in East Lothian, to see an example of a very successful repair café. They all found the trip exceptionally helpful, as they found answers to many of their queries and worries about setting up a similar arrangement in Coquetdale.

As I looked around the bustling hall on a rainy Saturday, what impressed me the most was the range of types of item which were being repaired: woodwork, clothing, textiles, basketry, upholstery, electrics, garden tools, etc.

Dee mending Lynne's chair.

Another successful repair was announced by the chime of a bicycle bell, and I went to talk to the owner of the latest item to be mended. Nick Redmayne showed me an old-fashioned radio-cassette player.

He said: “This was my mum’s – she had it for years, but when the cassette player broke, she only used the radio part of it. After her death, when we were about to throw it out, I remembered that I had seen a great many audio books on cassette at Barter Books, selling for only £2 each! When I heard there was a repair café on, I wondered if it could be fixed.”

Nick was clearly very happy indeed that this special item was working again, a memory of his mum, and a useful machine for listening to books in the future.

Malcolm Burke was the repairer: "It was quite straightforward to mend, and I am glad to have saved it from the tip,” he said.

While I was at Malcolm’s table, Jennifer Stobbs came in with an ancient looking record player.

"I bought my house two years ago,” she told me. “I found this in the loft, and I wondered if I could get it fixed so I can play all my old LPs.”

After taking it apart, Malcolm explained that the machine needs a new belt. He helped Jennifer to source one, via eBay. He offered to help her to fix it on at the next event, but Jennifer is keen to try to do it herself. This is good news for the CRC group, as one of their priorities is for folk to learn repair skills for themselves, discovering how by the volunteers who are on hand to share their expertise.

And, as I watched several people having a go at sharpening their own garden implements, it is clearly something that visitors to the café are keen on as well.

I was intrigued by an item Dee Scally was working on for Lynne Tate.

Lynne told me: “I have a precious chair which is well over 100 years old, it was my grandfather’s office chair in Bradley’s Mill at Morley, Lancashire.”

She had brought the chair’s seat to see if it could be fixed. I looked in wonder at the coarse horse-hair wadding. Dee showed me the hessian, which holds the wadding in position which needed replacing. Dee seemed to be enjoying this challenge very much, and Lynne was impressed with her skills.

I discovered that some items resonate with history, and emotional ties. Other things just need a little TLC. Kate Holt showed me some beautiful, stitched patches she has made by using the ‘Sashiko’ method for the decorative and/or functional reinforcement of fabric.

These will give a new life to garments which have been stained or worn through. (The stains can often be incorporated into the design).

The whole of the hall was alive with enthusiastic activity. Owners of items were learning new skills; volunteers were sharing knowledge and ideas. I was listening to fascinating stories about items which needed to be fixed.

Many people were welcomed in just to have a look at what was happening, and to have a cuppa and piece of cake.

Members of Rothbury Parish Council came along to see how they were getting on. Jeff Sutton said that he was thrilled to see the café so busy.

“I think this is a brilliant idea, just what we need in Rothbury and up the valley,” he said.

So, if you live in Coquetdale – instead of throwing out your broken items – do consider taking them to the next repair café. The cakes in the café are guaranteed to be delicious, kindly baked by local volunteers from the WI. So, why not combine a trip to a pop-up café, with an hour spent learning how to repair small items?