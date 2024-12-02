Residents and friends of the village gathered at the WI Hall to celebrate the occasion. Picture by Anne Hopper.Residents and friends of the village gathered at the WI Hall to celebrate the occasion. Picture by Anne Hopper.
Residents and friends of the village gathered at the WI Hall to celebrate the occasion. Picture by Anne Hopper.

First Christmas lights display brings plenty of festive spirit to Widdrington Village

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:34 BST
Widdrington Village celebrated the switch-on of its first ever Christmas lights display at the weekend.

Residents and friends of the village gathered at the WI Hall to celebrate the occasion with festive treats provided by local businesses The Drift Cafe and Hadston Co-op.

The Residents Association reformed in early 2024 with the aim of fostering a sense of community and one of their key priorities for this year was to bring some festive spirit to the village.

The lights have been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Nadara Sisters and North Steads Wind Farm Community Fund, with a grant provided through the Community Foundation.

A spokesperson for the association said: “The Wind Farm grant has allowed us to brighten the village – not only for the local residents, but those passing through the village or visiting the Widdrington Inn.

“The project demonstrates the incredible things we can achieve as a community with the support of innovative funding programs like this one.”

The Residents Association reformed in early 2024 with the aim of fostering a sense of community.

1. Widdrington Village Christmas Lights

The Residents Association reformed in early 2024 with the aim of fostering a sense of community. Photo: Anne Hopper

Photo Sales
One of the association's key priorities for this year was to bring some festive spirit to the village.

2. Widdrington Village Christmas Lights

One of the association's key priorities for this year was to bring some festive spirit to the village. Photo: Anne Hopper

Photo Sales
The lights have been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Nadara Sisters and North Steads Wind Farm Community Fund, with a grant provided through the Community Foundation.

3. Widdrington Village Christmas Lights

The lights have been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Nadara Sisters and North Steads Wind Farm Community Fund, with a grant provided through the Community Foundation. Photo: Anne Hopper

Photo Sales
Related topics:Residents
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice