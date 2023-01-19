Northumberland County Council has said it will invest £40million in schools in the Berwick Partnership – but the local authority has stressed the system needs to be “sustainable” and following what it says was an informal pre-consultation, it put forward two detailed proposals based on the current three-tier system and a two-tier system.

Under the proposed three-tier model Norham CE First and Scremerston First schools, and Glendale Middle School, would close. Under a two-tier model, Scremerston First and Glendale Middle schools would again close, along with Berwick and Tweedmouth Middle Schools.

Sessions in Wooler and Belford have already taken place and the remaining two are in Berwick – the first is at Berwick Academy this Saturday (10am to 2pm) and the other is at Berwick Middle School on Thursday, February 9 (6.30pm to 8.30pm).

Council and school representatives will be on hand to answer any questions.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, the county council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “With falling pupil numbers in the partnership area, we have to look at creating a sustainable school system that will work best for our young people.

“We welcome all interested parties to come along to these events to find out more, ask any questions and share their views.”

Campaigns have been set-up to save the schools that will or may close depending on the outcome of the current consultation.

In November, hundreds of people attended an information event in Berwick Town Hall that was organised so staff and governors at Berwick Middle School and Tweedmouth Community Middle School could highlight their Save Our Middle Schools campaign.

For more information about the proposals and to have your say, go to https://padlet.com/Northumberland/Berwick

This website includes a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and the response to the question ‘When will a decision be made?’ is as follows: ‘If this consultation follows through to a statutory consultation, the cabinet decision, on whether or not to approve any proposed changes, could be made in late summer or early autumn term 2023.