Cllr Wendy Pattison, Caroline Pryer (vice lord-lieutenant for Northumberland), Adeline Keogh (Heart of Blyth co-ordinator), Cllr Warren Taylor (Blyth Town Council Mayor) and Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.

And to celebrate, residents, organisations and local businesses got together at the Project Space and Community Hub at Blyth’s Keel Row Shopping Centre.

The Heart of Blyth project is funded through the Health Foundation and Local Government Association grant programme – Shaping Places for Healthier Lives.

Some of the project’s main aims include: strengthening relationships, bringing diverse groups together, improving how Blyth is seen and building on the ideas and contribution of residents and organisations.

Organisations which have benefited from Heart of Blyth ‘microgrants’, where up to £3000 is available to turn residents’ ideas into a reality, were also invited along.

Gill O’Neill, director of public health at Northumberland County Council, said: “I am delighted to have been involved. It has been fantastic to meet some of the recipients of the microgrants and hear all about their groups.

“The Heart of Blyth project helps people work together to strengthen the community by building on the work already done here in Blyth, so it has been lovely hearing about that hard work first-hand.

“The project is all about strengthening relationships, bringing diverse groups together, building connections and sharing skills and knowledge to help improve the area. The people we have met today are making that ambition into a reality.”Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adult well-being at Northumberland County Council, said: “There is so much great work happening in Blyth, it has been an absolute pleasure meeting some of the people involved.“The Heart of Blyth is an important project that is making the most of Blyth's strengths by building on and celebrating what is already here.

“It sees the ideas of residents becoming a reality. We are here to give a helping hand in making that happen, building on the ideas and contribution of residents and working with organisations in Blyth.

“Today has been a great opportunity to spread the word about everything that is happening in Blyth, and for people to come along, get involved and join the celebrations.”