Fireworks light up the night sky on Amble's Braid in celebration of Her Majesty's birthday.

The event took place on Thursday night and was hosted by Amble Town Council as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

Attendees of the event witnessed a night of royal music, drinks, and a range of sweet and savoury snacks.

The event was held during the Easter school holidays to provide greater chances for families to attend.

Spectators gather around to view the firework display.

Parents were asked to ensure children had contact details with them in case of separation, and for people to bring torches to ensure safety in the dark.

Locals went to social media to express their opinions on the event, with one user posting: “Well done to Amble Town Council for the fantastic fireworks to celebrate the Queen’s birthday. They were amazing.”