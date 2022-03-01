Northumberland firefighters called to two vehicle blaze after fuel leak spills down Alnwick street

One appliance was deployed to Sycamore Avenue after Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service received a call from a resident on the street at 8.56am about a van which was on fire.

The situation escalated as fuel from the van began to run down the street.

Firefighters attended a two vehicle fire at a street in Alnwick.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fuel was running down the street which caused a parked car to also ignite resulting in two vehicles on fire. One fire crew from Alnwick attended the incident and a hose reel was used to extinguish both vehicles.

"No one was injured and the Council’s Highways Department has been contacted to deal with the fuel leakage.”

Firefighters were stood down at 9.45am.

