Fire service rescues trapped seagull in Berwick town centre
The animal had got stuck in netting that is in place above Caffè Nero in Marygate a few days earlier and concerns for its welfare had been raised to staff at the business and the RSPCA.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service personnel attended the scene this afternoon (Tuesday) and Margaret Shaw happened to be in the town centre at the same time.
She said that access issues meant it was not straightforward – but about 50 minutes after the fire engine arrived, the gull was freed.
She added that she was told by one of the personnel the bird will be given to the RSPCA.