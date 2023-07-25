News you can trust since 1854
Fire service rescues trapped seagull in Berwick town centre

A seagull that had become trapped at the top of a Berwick town centre building has been rescued by firefighters.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 17:50 BST

The animal had got stuck in netting that is in place above Caffè Nero in Marygate a few days earlier and concerns for its welfare had been raised to staff at the business and the RSPCA.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service personnel attended the scene this afternoon (Tuesday) and Margaret Shaw happened to be in the town centre at the same time.

She said that access issues meant it was not straightforward – but about 50 minutes after the fire engine arrived, the gull was freed.

The trapped seagull was rescued by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service. Picture by Margaret Shaw.The trapped seagull was rescued by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service. Picture by Margaret Shaw.
She added that she was told by one of the personnel the bird will be given to the RSPCA.

