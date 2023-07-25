The animal had got stuck in netting that is in place above Caffè Nero in Marygate a few days earlier and concerns for its welfare had been raised to staff at the business and the RSPCA.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service personnel attended the scene this afternoon (Tuesday) and Margaret Shaw happened to be in the town centre at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that access issues meant it was not straightforward – but about 50 minutes after the fire engine arrived, the gull was freed.

The trapped seagull was rescued by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service. Picture by Margaret Shaw.