The animal had got stuck in netting that is in place above Caffè Nero in Marygate and from last Friday onwards, concerns for its welfare had been raised to staff at the business and the RSPCA.

One resident said yesterday (Tuesday) morning that earlier reports the bird had died had been incorrect and she still had hope that it was alive.

But when Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service personnel attended the scene yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), they eventually got to it and found that it was dead.

The dead trapped seagull was recovered by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

Margaret Shaw happened to be in the town centre at the same time. She said that access issues meant it was not straightforward – but about 50 minutes after the fire engine arrived, the dead gull was cut from the netting.

She added that she was told by one of the personnel the bird was going to be given to the RSPCA for testing.

A RSPCA spokesperson said this afternoon (Wednesday): “Unfortunately, the gull was discovered to be dead. As ever, we'd like to thank the fire service for their help and professionalism.

“Whilst the use of netting to prevent birds nesting is legal, it’s critically important that it’s professionally installed and regularly maintained to ensure that birds cannot become trapped, and we have spoken to the landlord of this building to remind them of their responsibilities.

“Problems can arise when netting is installed without a regular maintenance contract in place, put up incorrectly or damaged or eroded in the weather, leaving gaps where birds can enter and become trapped.

“The RSPCA receives around 2,000 reports every year about wild birds trapped in or behind netting, with a large number of these involving bird-deterrent netting. Unfortunately, it is often fixed in high or hard-to-reach areas, making the rescue of trapped animals difficult and dangerous.”

If you have seen dead birds in netting, or if you are aware of a regular issue concerning birds becoming trapped in netting, the RSPCA would be grateful if you could forward the address, property owner (if it is known) and date of the incident to [email protected]

More information about wild birds and netting can be found at www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/deterrents

A spokesperson for the Caffè Nero company said: “Since becoming aware of the distressing situation, we have made every effort to resolve it quickly and our store team took prompt action by reaching out to authorities such as the RSPCA and the fire brigade.

“The netting involved was put in place by our landlord and is out of our direct control. However, we are working with them to try and find an on-going solution.

“We are grateful to the fire brigade for their support and help in the safe removal. We’re sorry for any harm to any of the birds involved or for any distress our customers or members of the public may have experienced.”

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “After we were made aware of concerns that the gull might still be alive, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service mobilised to attempt a rescue of the gull from the netting along the property.