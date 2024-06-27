Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has urged families and visitors in the county to take extra precautions in order to reduce the risk of wildfires.

It comes as the county and the North East experiences a spell of warm and dry weather.

Wildfires have been a significant issue for the county in recent years – in 2022, firefighters spent days tackling a blaze at Fourlaws Forest near Bellingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An area of around 180,000sqm of standing trees and moorland was affected by the fires. In 2020, a huge forest fire broke our near Haydon Bridge, raging through 18 hectares of woodland.

Firefighters in Northumberland battle a wildfire. Photo: Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service says that it is crucial everyone plays their part in keeping the county’s countryside safe. Officials have warned against campfires and barbecues.

Rob Stacey, wildfire lead at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, emphasised the importance of vigilance during this period, saying: “The coast, forests, moorlands and farmland are the four most at-risk areas for wildfires.

“The recent warm and dry weather means the landscape is particularly susceptible to catching fire when exposed to flame. We urge everyone to be extremely cautious and help us prevent wildfires.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim McNeil, deputy head of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and National Wildfire Lead, asked residents to make simple yet impactful choices.

He said: “Avoid setting up campfires or a BBQ and instead pack a picnic.

“These small, easy choices significantly reduce the risk of any wildfires starting and causing extensive damage.

“If you see a fire outside, do not attempt to tackle it yourself. Call 999 immediately. Help us find the fire by providing a precise location and any landmarks. Even in a busy area, always ring us and let us know about a wildfire, as you may be the first to inform us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chairman of the county’s fire authority, Coun Gordon Stewart, added: “Wildfires have a devastating impact upon the environment, wildlife and at times causes the loss of life, homes and livelihoods.