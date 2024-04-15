Fire in the Ponteland area causes traffic issues

Heavy traffic has built up in Ponteland this afternoon after a fire at a garage building was reported.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1pm today (Monday), we received a report from the fire service of a fire at a garage building on Bell Villas in the Ponteland area of Northumberland.

Emergency services are in attendance.

“One lane of the road is currently closed.”

Related topics:FirePontelandEmergency servicesNorthumbria PoliceNorthumberland