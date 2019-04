Fire crews were called to extinguish a house fire in Berwick this afternoon.

They were called to the property at The Avenue at 2.49pm.

The fire at The Avenue in Berwick.

Smoke could initially be seen billowing out of a first floor window but flames became clearly visible.

It is understood there was no-one in the house at the time.

Fire crews from Berwick, Belford, Eyemouth and Coldstream attended, along with an aerial ladder platform from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue.