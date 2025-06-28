Another group of young people have completed a community-based programme aimed at inspiring confidence, team building and developing new skills.

Phoenix is an innovative diversionary programme designed to support young people across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland who are aged between nine and 25.

The co-delivered project presents targeted prevention work between Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service – ensuring that young people are not only safer, but also empowered to make informed choices in their lives.

This current Phoenix programme has operated out of four community fire stations using the skills of five specialist instructors and nine firefighters, and over the past two years 24 individual Respect and Aspire programmes have been delivered.

Young people and representatives of organisations involved with the Phoenix programme. Picture: TWFRS.

The funding for this Phoenix Safer Streets project has been provided by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, Susan Dungworth.

She presented certificates to the latest group of participants from a school in North Tyneside.

So far, the approximate length of 1,097 football pitches of hose reel has been deployed by participants, 23,040 metres of fixed ladders climbed and 4,800 metres of tunnels crawled through in the dark.

Kerry Shotton, station manager, prevention and partnerships, at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I would like to highlight the vital collaborative efforts between Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service in supporting young people across our region.

“Both services have come together to deliver a range of proactive educational and early intervention programmes aimed at improving fire safety awareness, reducing risk-taking behaviours and providing positive role models.

“What makes this collaboration especially impactful is its shared commitment to early intervention and inclusive engagement.

“By pooling resources and expertise, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear FRSs have been able to reach some of the most vulnerable and at-risk young people, offering tailored support.”

Dave Leach, assistant chief fire officer, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are so proud of the achievements of the young people who have taken part in the Phoenix programme over the past two years.

“The values and practical elements of the fire and rescue training perfectly enables the young people to develop new skills and cement new friendships.”