A CGI of what the revitalised area of Blyth town centre will look like once it is completed next month.

By next month, new planters, trees, blooms and additional seating will have been installed in Church Street and Wanley Street, replacing the tired, damaged and unsafe planters and pagoda that once featured prominently in the area.

The purpose is to create a more welcoming, attractive and enjoyable space in the town centre, and forms part of the £70m ‘Energising Blyth’ regeneration plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coastal look and feel of the new planters, planting and street furniture have been inspired by Blyth Beach and Blyth Staithes, and are have been sourced from the UK – including from Northumberland suppliers.

The project has been delivered by Northumberland County Council and funded in partnership through the government's Accelerated Towns Fund and Blyth Town Council.

Councilor Wojciech Ploszaj, Cabinet Member for Business at Northumberland County Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see this part of town coming back to life with these improvements. This project is an important first step in delivering our ambitions to reinvigorate Blyth town centre making the area more welcoming and accessible for residents, visitors and businesses.

"I would like reiterate our thanks to local businesses and residents for their patience as we have delivered the improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Later this year, further investment in the town centre will begin, including the new Culture Hub and Market Place and Bridge Street Improvements alongside the new Energy Central Learning Hub being constructed at South Harbour.”

Councilor Warren Taylor, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, said: “We’re really pleased to see that that access to Bowes Street has now reopened, providing easy access to the local shops and businesses. We are looking forward to seeing the additional measures put in place including new street furniture and floral displays to lift the street even more this summer.”

New parking and access arrangements will be introduced in the area this summer following previous consultation and engagement on the scheme. Drop-in events will be held after Easter, providing a further opportunity to feed back on these arrangements.

Local residents and businesses are welcome to attend, and further information will be circulated via letter beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad