Free tours are being held this Saturday (May 25) at one of Berwick’s best known sites to give residents the opportunity to find out the latest on the Living Barracks project.

The Berwick Barracks Partnership is aiming to transform the Barracks through its major refurbishment initiative and those involved believe the planned changes would enable the Barracks to become a thriving cultural hub and visitor destination for the long-term.

Chaired by English Heritage, the partnership includes Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, the county council and The Maltings (Berwick) Trust and representatives of these organisations will be leading the walking tours around the Barracks to talk visitors through the project.

An English Heritage spokesperson said: “Tours are free of charge and will take place at 10am and 11.30am, lasting about 45 minutes.

Berwick Barracks. Picture courtesy of English Heritage.

“No pre-booking necessary, just let a member of the Barracks team in the ticket office know that you intend to take the tour when you arrive.”

The previously announced first phase of the project would see the creation of a new home for visual art and The King’s Own Scottish Borderers Regimental Museum, alongside studio spaces for local artists and makers with more opportunity for showing and selling work.

The vision for the whole site also includes developing a café within the Officers’ Mess and residential apartments in the remaining blocks. It was previously stated that the total funding necessary for the cultural elements of the project is likely to be around £12million.

Meanwhile, a planning application at the site has been approved by the county council under delegated powers.

As described by the officer report: “The application seeks full planning permission for the proposed use of three floors of the vacant D block in the West range of Berwick Barracks as decant space for the East range museum to provide temporary storage, workspace facilities, offices, welfare facilities and a veteran's lounge to support the King’s Own Scottish Borderers Veterans Association.”

The report also said: “The council’s built heritage and design officer notes the proposals appear light touch and are welcome as part of securing a viable future for the wider Barracks site.