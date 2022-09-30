After the success of its ‘Expo’ in the Town Hall last year to showcase some current and past projects, this year it has decided to have a stall at Morpeth’s weekly market on Wednesday, October 12.

Later on the same day, there will be an update and Q&A session on the potential plans for a Morpeth Arts Centre.

This will be held at Morpeth Town Hall at 7pm followed by its AGM, which all are welcome to attend.

A GMDT spokeswoman said: “Have you in recent years attended Picnic in the Park and cinema showings or the first Morpeth Book Festival held earlier this year? Did you know that GMDT organises these events with its volunteers and partners?