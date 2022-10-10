Residents and stakeholders have the opportunity to discuss the new vision for the property, which includes bringing empty buildings back into use in a way that supports tourism and the local economy.

The 45-minute tours will be held on Saturday, October 15 at 11am and 1.30pm, and attendees can ask questions afterwards in the Officers’ Mess. Advance booking is not required – people can simply turn up before the start of a tour.

Chaired by English Heritage, the Berwick Barracks Partnership includes Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, Northumberland County Council, Museums Northumberland and the Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

Berwick Barracks.

The first phase of the partnership’s vision would see the creation of a new home for contemporary visual art and the King’s Own Scottish Borderers Regimental Museum on a single landmark site, alongside studio spaces for local artists and makers with more opportunity for showing and selling work.

Meanwhile, the county council would relocate Berwick Archives into the Barracks.

The next phase would see a café/restaurant within the Officers’ Mess and the final phase would see the West Block and Clock Block returned to accommodation.

Earlier this year, the project took a major step forward when a grant of £4.2million from the Government’s Cultural Development Fund was awarded.

Proposed plans can be viewed online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/berwick-upon-tweed-barracks-and-main-guard/new-vision-for-berwick-barracks