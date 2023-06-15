The Covid-19 vaccination programme in the North East and North Cumbria has already seen more than 233,222 people receive their spring booster – more than 60 per cent of those eligible.

Friday, June 30 is also the last chance for those yet to have their first or second Covid vaccine dose to come forward. After this, the NHS will move to a targeted seasonal offer for those at increased risk.

Around 388,702 people in the North East and North Cumbria are eligible for the spring booster, in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The NHS is encouraging people to come forward for their spring booster ahead of the seasonal offer coming to a close.

This includes people aged 75 and over, people aged five and over with weakened immune systems and older adult care home residents.

Dr Janet Walker, primary care advisor for the North East and North Cumbria Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “There is not long left for anyone else who is eligible to come forward, but if you’ve only had one Covid-19 vaccine so far – or none at all – it is still not too late.

“You can get vaccinated quickly and easily up to June 30, after which the offer will become more targeted like the regular flu vaccine.

“So please make the most of the days ahead by protecting yourself from Covid-19 before the offer ends.”