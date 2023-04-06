News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
14 minutes ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
3 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth

Final engagement for Northumberland's High Sheriff 2022/23

Colonel James Royds attended the final engagement of his year of office as High Sheriff of Northumberland where it began, in Hexham Abbey, with his wife Camilla and Chaplain Canon Alan Hughes and Mrs Susan Hughes.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST

They were invited as guests of honour to spend the weekend with 3 Regiment Royal Horse Artillery at a commemorative service in the Abbey, followed by a Gala Dinner in The Regimental Mess at Albemarle Barracks.

James said “I have had a most privileged and enjoyable year visiting and revisiting amazing people and organisations making a positive difference to their communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Northumberland Gazette for its support over my year and wish my successor Diana Barkes strength and joy in her year.”

Colonel James Royds and his wife Camilla, and Mr and Mrs Hughes. Picture supplied by Canon Alan Hughes.Colonel James Royds and his wife Camilla, and Mr and Mrs Hughes. Picture supplied by Canon Alan Hughes.
Colonel James Royds and his wife Camilla, and Mr and Mrs Hughes. Picture supplied by Canon Alan Hughes.
Northumberland