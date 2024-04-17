Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being asked to apply before the live application window closes at 11.59pm on April 30.

The appeal is part of a nationwide drive to increase the number of those volunteering in the magistracy across England and Wales, including people from underrepresented groups.

This is a part-time voluntary role that can fit around other working commitments. No legal qualifications, degree or experience is required to be a magistrate.

Sean has been a magistrate for more than 15 years.

Volunteers are given thorough training and on-going support from a legal adviser to help make decisions on cases in the criminal and family areas.

Anyone aged between 18 and 74 who can commit to at least 13 days a year for at least five years is encouraged to come forward and apply.

Sean, a primary school teacher who has been a magistrate for more than 15 years, said: “It’s really important that the bench is representative of society.

“Fairness is at the centre of being a magistrate. This means listening to the evidence and deciding on the facts, usually with two colleagues. I’d encourage anyone who shares this view on the importance of fairness to apply.

“It’s so rewarding – there is a real sense of satisfaction in serving the whole community in this way.”