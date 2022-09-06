Films and walk opportunity at Berwick event

Three new commissions are challenging the perception of the rural landscape as an untouched and unchanging space where time stands still as they look at how it can be an inclusive place of protest, trespass, activism and raves.

Filmmaker Dan Guthrie will be in Berwick to introduce his new film black strangers, which features in the programme.

Alongside these new works are a collection of rarely seen archive films that reveal what rural life beside England’s coasts and rivers was like in the 1950s.

Film still: Syncopated Green, Arjuna Neuman, UK, 2022.

There is an optional short post-screening walk, culminating at the pier in Berwick and a visit to local artist Chloë Smith’s installation This Endless Sea on its final day.

Free refreshments will be available at the YHA in Berwick as part of the UK-wide Festival of Walking.

Right of Way at The Maltings is a preview screening presented by Independent Cinema Office and LUX Moving Image.

The event starts at 2.30pm and tickets are priced £7.50 for adults and £5 for concessions. For more information and to access the link to book tickets, go to https://bfmaf.org/program/right-of-way

Earlier this summer, the BFMAF team announced the festival will move from its autumn slot to early spring, starting in March 2023.