Film screenings return to Blyth after nearly 20 years

Film screenings are now being held at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth.

The Phoenix Theatre has recently undertaken a huge investment in state-of-the-art cinema projection equipment to enable the return of the big screen into the town 18 years after the Wallaw Cinema closed its doors.

The venue is a fantastic arts resource complete with a 300-seat theatre space, rehearsal space, bar and foyer gallery.

The theatre programme combines both amateur and professional performances and attracts audiences from a broad area including North Tyneside and rural Northumberland.

In the early 1990’s the Blyth Arts and Community Association operated a small amateur theatre group out of a converted church.

The building was condemned because of an unsafe roof in 1994 and performances were moved to the nearby Wallaw Cinema.

An amateur committee identified the opportunity to regenerate their site.

With combined funding from the National Lottery, The Foundation for Sport and Arts, local authority and other local sources the new building with a 300-seat theatre opened in 1997 and has grown ever since.

Kyle Crook, Theatre Operational Manager, said: “It’s great to see the return of the big screen to Blyth and we are delighted with the way the people of Blyth and the surrounding areas have reacted and embraced the Cinema since its launch with some fabulous feedback from customers already.

“The idea has always been to provide something fun and engaging that people of all ages will enjoy and want to come back to time and time again, whilst also providing a welcoming alternative for individuals and families who can’t make it to the out-of-town cinema multiplexes, by adding that personal touch to the Cinema Experience."

The Phoenix Theatre cinema programme runs every Wednesday and Sunday with films on at noon, 3pm and 7pm. Tickets are available by calling the box office on 01670 367228, logging onto thephoenixtheatre.org.uk or visiting the venue Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 12.30pm.

Kyle added: “We are a community theatre at heart, offering a programme of shows and events for the whole community.

"The variety of theatre shows and film titles that we have on offer proves to be a real hit with our customers.